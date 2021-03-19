The Girl Scouts Celebrates 100 Years in Central Texas

The organization commemorates their centennial during Women's History Month and provides young women growth opportunities and a platform to advocate for themselves

BRYAN, Texas — On June 14, 1921, Mrs. Minter organized the first Girl Scout Troop meeting in Austin, TX with 16 girls in attendance. This became Austin Girl Scout Troop 1.

Today, there are 2.5 million Girl Scouts – 1.7 million girl members and 750,000 adult members working primarily as adults.

According to the Girl Scouts of Central Texas website, their mission is that Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

They are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. With programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.

Looking for some Girl Scout cookies?? Well, all it takes is a push of a button. Girl Scouts of Central Texas have partnered with Grubhub to help deliver cookies this season. All the proceeds go directly to troops and any extra fees will be waived. https://t.co/GNiFpfXJkD — Tristan Lewis (@TristanLewisTV) January 21, 2021

“We know that 80% of women entrepreneurs, 10 of the 23 fortune 500 CEOs, and 67% of US Congresswomen were Girl Scouts, those are pretty impressive stats,” Community Engagement lead for the Girl Scouts of Central Texas Dr. Ginny Ford said.

Girl Scouts seeks to make certain that every single girl has access to their life-altering program, and they do that by making certain that they’re reaching out to all girls.

“We also have a really generous financial aid program that not a lot of people know about," Dr. Ford said. "If you got a girl that is interested in becoming a Girl Scout and you think you can’t afford it, please reach out to us and talk to us because we can help make that happen.”

Local Girl Scout cadette and 8th Grader from College Station Middle School Elizabeth Wiggings said she thinks Girl Scout is important because it has such a huge impact on girls’ lives.

“It’s a girl-only group, it makes me more comfortable since it’s only girls and it teaches you so many life skills,” Wiggings said.

If you have any questions about becoming a Girl Scout of Central Texas, there will be five chances for you to meet and speak with a Girl Scout representative in person.

During these four meetings, they will also offer information about how to get ready for Kindergarten with Girl Scouts.

Monday, March 22nd in College Station at Wolf Pen Creek Park by Meyers Senior Community Center.

Monday, March 22nd in Bryan at Sue Haswell Park by the tennis courts.

Tuesday, March 23rd in Bellville, TX at Margaret Chesley Memorial Park.

Thursday, March 25th in Navasota at Victoria Park.

in Navasota at Victoria Park. Friday, March 26th in Snook at the City of Snook Park.