BRYAN, Texas — Seniors across the country are disappointed they’re not able to celebrate their milestone in the way they want.

It'll still be a while before we can attend a "normal" party, And a statewide grocery chain is hoping to make the most of the situation for 2020 graduates.

“This is a really strange time for seniors. We want them to feel extra special,” said Chelsea Thompson, from H-E-B Public Affairs.

With more traditional graduation celebrations being out of the question, H-E-B saw that seniors still needed a proper congratulations.

“So at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 202, H-E-B will be live streaming a graduation celebration on YouTube,” Thompson said.

Their Texas sized graduation will host Texas celebrities, football and baseball players, and it all ends with a performance from Arlington native, Marren Morris, but that’s not all in store for those watching.

Thompson said, “The sweepstakes will be for seniors across Texas who can enter by sharing their graduation stories on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag H-E-B graduation and hashtag sweepstakes. So 200 seniors will win $500 gift cards.”

The company will also celebrate their employees who are graduating this year.

“A few of the videos that’ll be on the celebration are our seniors introducing some of the celebrities that’ll be joining us,” Thompson said.

Doing it all to make Texas seniors feel like their experience is still a special one.