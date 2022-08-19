Reagan's high school friends are raising funds to restore his former vehicle. You can support the restoration by making a donation to their GoFundMe.

BRYAN, Texas — Craig Reagan, a Texas A&M graduate, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on July 29, 2016. By 2018, his ability to walk had begun to deteriorate.

Reagan said ALS has had few treatment options and is usually diagnosed by other doctors after determining that the chances of having another illness are low.

Nancy Reagan, Reagan's wife, has had to assist her husband after he was unable to use most of his body. The majority of his time at home is spent sitting in his recliner with the assistance of his wife.

“As he started to lose his balance and go to doctors to explore, we had no idea what we were facing,” said Nancy.

“As I sit here, I’m in no pain, but I can’t move,” said Reagan.

Nancy recently took her husband to his high school reunion, at which he shared that he still possessed the same vehicle he had in high school.

Nancy mentioned her husband said, "Did you know, I still have my car" ? "A 73 Mustang Mach 1".

A number of his high school friends have now banded together to raise funds for the restoration of the vehicle.

You can make a donation to support the restoration by visiting the GoFundMe page set up by the organizers.