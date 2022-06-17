Our exclusive interview with the home-owner who said her home was "her whole life."

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — On Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022, College Station firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the 8600 block of Rock Prairie Road between Olden Lane and William D Fitch Parkway.

Jeanie Norrid, the homeowner, is a woman who lost nearly everything in her home. Norrid said she was at work at the time of the fire. Six years ago Norrid, purchased her home, naming her home the "Grace Country Palace".

Norrid said she and members of her family have also suffered from illnesses

“I was just praying the whole way like I really didn’t know what I was coming home to at all," said Norrid.

Norrid said her daughter set up a GoFundMe where people can donate to her to help find everything she needs to start over. Norrid mentioned one of the only things saved from the fire was her mother's wedding ring.

“It was horrible, I mean like it was a horrible thing, this has already been a really rough year, then you know for that to happen I was completely in shock," said Norrid.

Norrid had 3 pet cats that were inside the home, during the fire. Norrid buried her 3 cats who died on the property. She placed a cross above their graves and wrote 'Mama loves y'all. P.S. You saved my life.'

“They were cuddled up right around the couch right around the door and that was the most horrible part of it," said Norrid.

Norrid said she hasn't asked for help in the past but has if anyone is able to, to provide any money, gift cards, or other assistance that they can.

“Materials are not everything, but when you lose every single thing that you own, except for the clothes you wore to work that’s a completely different story," said Norrid.

The biggest thing, right now for Norrid is looking for a rental property, she prefers to rent a home that is located in the country.

“I think that’s the hardest part right now is I have a temporary place to stay, but I want to go home," said Norrid.

After the fire, Norrid said she has picked up what she can and reflected on her time at her beloved home.

“I prayed for this place before I even moved in and it may seem like a little piece of nothing to a lot of people, but to me, it was my whole life," said Norrid.