McLennan County breast cancer survivor gives advice to parents working through hardships

Kelli Volcik has been there for her family, even while continuing to battle breast cancer.

WEST, Texas — When Kelli Volcik found a lump on her chest in 2017, the journey that followed should have upended her life. However, she didn't let it change a thing.

Volcik took life into her hands and decided to create a new normal.

With her family, friends and community surrounding her, Volcik has been able to make it through the hardest times and still take care of her children, especially when it comes to going back to school. Now she wants to help others.

"The treatments are rough but the support is amazing," she said.

Volcik said she's seen a different side of people during her journey with cancer. People have stepped up in ways she and her husband never expected.

At times, they had to learn to give up control, so they could be less stressed.

Their two girls have been part of the journey the whole time, watching how family has taken care of each other when their mother didn't have the energy.

Volcik knows that having a positive attitude through all of this has also helped her.

"She's been so positive and I'm glad she's still here," Volcik's daughter Alison Volcik said.

Thomas J. Harris, M.D., at Texas Oncology has been there for Volcik ever since the beginning.

Dr. Harris said keeping up constant communication has helped tremendously. Asking for his patient to do the same with their family and community has been beneficial as well.

Volcik said anyone going through a hard time while trying to balance work, life and back to school, should remember to stay positive and keep their faith.