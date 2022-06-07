J.J. Ramirez, the Founder of SOS Ministries, said that he began to weep after seeing the amount collected in the first few weeks.

BRYAN, Texas — The Save Our Streets (S.O.S.) Ministries in Bryan have raised more than 4 million dollars for their "Ignite the Next Generation" campaign.

The ministries' campaign started in April, and since then, they have been working on expanding their programs and facilities.

Ministries officials said they are adding new amenities to the property, including a new vocational training admin center, prayer garden, classroom expansions, and a new road.

J.J. Ramirez, the founder of S.O.S. Ministries, said he struggled with drug addictions in the '90s and was later inspired to start the ministry after finding his faith when his daughter took him to a Christian concert.

According to Ramiez, the original goal for the organization was to raise roughly 6.5 million dollars over three years to fund the updates to their facility.

"This might sound weird for people, but God came into my room and showed me everything, gave me a vision when I was awake, and showed me everything you see going on today," said Ramirez.

Ramirez said that S.O.S. Ministries started in 1993 and serves people throughout Bryan/College Station. Ramirez said their facilities recently maxed out and started the campaign to reach even more generations in the future.

"We are dealing with the youth that is just; it is a real tragedy to see what is going on in our communities," said Ramirez.

According to Ramiez, when he discovered that the ministries group had received 4.2 million dollars in pledges to their campaign, he was out of the office.

We are raising $6.5 Million over three years to deepen our impact for Jesus in the community. We have already raised over $4.2 Million towards our goal! Check out more info on how YOU can have a role in igniting the next generation on our website: https://t.co/xQ64YVlq2Y pic.twitter.com/mSsAOmo0H0 — Save Our Streets Ministries (@SOSMinistries93) June 23, 2022

"I was in the middle of a highway, and I began to pull over and looked at it, and I just began to weep at the faithfulness of God," said Ramiez.

Ramirez said he hoped the money would impact even more people in the Brazos Valley.