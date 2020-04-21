x
Students hold surprise retirement parade for Dallas teacher

They organized the surprise drive-by retirement party for her, complete with a long line of cars.

After 25 years of teaching at St. Rita Catholic School in Dallas, it was a tough decision for Kerry Franklin to retire. 

She knew she wasn't going to be able to say goodbye and celebrate with students and faculty, because the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down school and group gatherings across Texas. 

But where there's a will, there's a way. Her past and present students were determined not to let the pandemic get in the way of celebrating their teacher. 

They organized a surprise drive-by retirement party for Franklin, with a whole long line of cars there to greet her. 

Credit: WFAA

It was all to let her know just how much she meant to them through the years.

Congratulations on your retirement, Ms. Franklin!

