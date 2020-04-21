Students hold surprise retirement parade for Dallas teacher

They organized the surprise drive-by retirement party for her, complete with a long line of cars.

After 25 years of teaching at St. Rita Catholic School in Dallas, it was a tough decision for Kerry Franklin to retire.

She knew she wasn't going to be able to say goodbye and celebrate with students and faculty, because the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down school and group gatherings across Texas.

But where there's a will, there's a way. Her past and present students were determined not to let the pandemic get in the way of celebrating their teacher.

They organized a surprise drive-by retirement party for Franklin, with a whole long line of cars there to greet her.

It was all to let her know just how much she meant to them through the years.

Congratulations on your retirement, Ms. Franklin!