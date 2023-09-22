Abandoned dog meets with College Station Police officers at Aggieland Humane Society that rescued him

BRYAN, Texas — Tahoka, the poodle mix that was found abandoned one hot August day has gotten to meet his rescuers from the College Station Police Department at the Aggieland Humane Society on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Assistant Chief Perkins, Detective Cartwright, and Animal Control Officer Ginsel got to meet up with Tahoka and watch him play and visit with Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director Katrina Ross and Communication Coordinator Ashley Quick.
"We are happy to report that Tahoka is doing much better!" CSPD said on X, formerly Twitter.
Over the past month, Tahoka has been recovering thanks to the care of the shelter, the Kingdom Animal Hospital, and a foster parent. When he was found, his weight was down to just three pounds, but he has more than doubled that as he has gotten better.
Click here for more information on how to donate to Tahoka's Medical Rescue Fund on the Aggieland Humane Society's website.
Also on KAGS: