Abandoned dog meets with College Station Police officers at Aggieland Humane Society that rescued him

Tahoka got to meet his heroes at the College Station Police Department that helped save him when he was left abandoned in a crate in August.

BRYAN, Texas — Tahoka, the poodle mix that was found abandoned one hot August day has gotten to meet his rescuers from the College Station Police Department at the Aggieland Humane Society on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Assistant Chief Perkins, Detective Cartwright, and Animal Control Officer Ginsel got to meet up with Tahoka and watch him play and visit with Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director Katrina Ross and Communication Coordinator Ashley Quick.

"We are happy to report that Tahoka is doing much better!" CSPD said on X, formerly Twitter.

Over the past month, Tahoka has been recovering thanks to the care of the shelter, the Kingdom Animal Hospital, and a foster parent. When he was found, his weight was down to just three pounds, but he has more than doubled that as he has gotten better.

Tahoka met his heroes today! The CSPD Detective on Tahoka's case & the Animal Control Officer who saved him from the brink of starvation have been eagerly waiting to meet him. Today was that day!



Thanks to your outpouring of support, Tahoka is getting the justice he deserves. pic.twitter.com/pmacbv6VtU — Aggieland Humane Society (@AggielandHumane) September 22, 2023

Everyone got to meet Tahoka, watch him play, and visit with Katrina Ross, Executive Director of the Aggieland Humane Society and Communication Coordinator Ashley Quick. We are happy to report that Tahoka is doing much better! pic.twitter.com/yEBMTKvgVP — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 21, 2023

