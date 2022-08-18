In its top 10 list, Camp Bow Wow lists purebreds, mixed breeds (listed by their primary breed) and popular crossbreeds, including two doodles.

TEXAS, USA — A doggy daycare and boarding franchise released a Texas Top 10 Breed list from their data base of nearly 400,000 campers across United States and Canada.

The company, Camp Bow Wow, is the largest dog daycare franchise in North America and Canada. They recently released their breed list to celebrate National Dog Day on August 26.

The company's top 10 list includes purebreds, mixed-breeds (listed by their primary breed) and crossbreeds, including two doodles.

According to the list, the ever-popular Labrador Retriever (including Labrador mixes) is ranked first for the fifth consecutive year.

Goldendoodles are ranked second, followed by mixed and purebred German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Australian Shepherds, Pit Bull Terriers, Beagles, Huskys, and Boxers. This year's top 10 is rounded out by the Labradoodle.

Several factors contributed to the popularity of the Labrador Retriever according to Camp Bow Wow's Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA.

“Labs are very versatile and have a friendly, outgoing temperament,” says Askeland.

Askeland points out, however, that selecting a pet is not solely dependent on its breed. As she explains, consider your lifestyle.

“While a dog’s breed can play into certain tendencies and behaviors, it’s important not to let the breed alone determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home,” said Askeland.

According to camp officials, you should decide whether you prefer small or large dogs, how much time you will devote to grooming your pet, and whether you wish your dog to participate in certain activities.

A spokesperson for Camp Bow Wow commented that they welcome all breeds - including all the wonderful mixes we see every day - and believe that every dog deserves a loving home.