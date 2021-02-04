This woman dresses to the nines for virtual church | Get Uplifted

Ms. La Verne won't let a little pandemic stop her from looking good.

TULSA, Okla. — We've all attended a lot of events virtually over the past year due to the pandemic, from work meetings, to family gatherings, to even church services!

Most of us have done so in our comfy clothes. Just pull up to our computer in sweats and make sure the camera is turned off...

But La Verne Ford Wimberly isn't most people.

She dresses up in her Sunday best for virtual services for the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Since March 29 of last year, La Verne has taken selfies of herself in 53 different color-coordinated outfits.

She told the Washington Post that her dressing up in her Sunday best comes from her love of making a grand entrance as a school teacher in the 1960s. She was already known for her outfits she wore when attending church in person, so she wasn't going to let a little pandemic stop her.