It's more than a cup of coffee.

That's the motto for one popular "all-inclusive" coffee shop in Wilmington, NC.

Bitty & Beau's Coffee shop was born back in January 2016. The shop was named after the owners' two beautiful children, Bitty and Beau. Both have Down syndrome.

"As advocates for the value, inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), the Wrights have dedicated their lives to making the world a better place for their children and others living with IDD," the website states.

Bitty & Beau's Coffee is used to being in the spotlight for its amazing work at cultivating a fun and inclusive environment for those with disabilities.

In fact, Amy Wright was just named 2017 CNN Hero of the Year.

Now a video on their Facebook page that was taken Monday night is making people on Facebook smile.

The video shows an employee, Trevor, receiving a promotion at Bitty & Beau's. Trevor, with an infectious smile and kind heart, was just promoted to "Director of Entertainment" and according to the viral video, Trevor loves to dance and chat with the customers.

Congrats on your promotion, Trevor!

"Some of our employees have Down syndrome. Some have autism. Some have cerebral palsy.

None of them are broken."

