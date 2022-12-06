Enjoy downtown Bryan with a Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8

Downtown streets will close at 4 p.m. the day of the parade, and a free shuttle will be provided starting at 5:30 p.m. from Blinn College.

BRYAN, Texas — In need of some more festivities this holiday season? Check out the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade taking place on Thursday, Dec. 6.

At 4 p.m., the streets will close in preparation for the parade, which is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to park in the closed area on the street.

The parade will start in front of Casa Rodriguez on Bryan Avenue and head south, then turn left on 28th Street and head back north on Main Street, ending at 23rd Street at the roundabout.

Click here for a map of the parade route.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to catch the parade or stay after the parade to enjoy downtown Bryan's restaurants and shops. Additionally, attendees can participate in the Holiday Window Decorating Contest by scanning the QR code of your favorite window design.