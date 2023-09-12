BCS Christmas Parade cancelled after 93 years due to Texas Avenue medians

Concerns about whether the parade would be able to continue for it's 94th year emerged in July.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The additions of raised medians along Texas Avenue in Bryan and College Station have cause the annual BCS Christmas Parade to be cancelled, according to a Facebook post from the organization on Tuesday.

The raised medians limited the amount of space the floats and bands would have to march down Texas Avenue, which the organization ultimately decided was not safe for those in the parade itself. The cancellation means that for the first time since the 1930s--in 93 years--the annual parade will not take place.

While the construction was well underway, BCS residents, drivers, and business owners have grown frustrated with how complicated it's made navigating the area. However, TxDOT says that the change has made the roads safer, reducing the number of crashes that occur on Texas Avenue.

The B/CS Christmas parade has encouraged residents to attend the Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Bryan on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in lieu of the parade cancellation.

