BCS Together works with CPS to provide Christmas presents for foster kids

BCS Together said that there are 15 kids still looking to have a person sponsor one of them for a Christmas present.

BRYAN, Texas — BCS Together has worked with Child and Protective Services to provide Christmas presents for kids who’ve gone through their agency’s system.

BCS Together is a non-profit organization located in Bryan that provides support through necessities to kids in the foster-care system and families in the area who lack several items. The group has provided coats, other clothes, and other items to families for several years in the Bryan-College Station area.

Reilly King, the Communications Director for BCS Together, said that their group has joined CPS for the third year and started to help spread the word about kids from Brazos County needing Christmas presents. According to King, CPS has only 15 kids remaining, but the number could increase between now and the deadline date.

BCS Together’s role in the effort has been through promotion of the event on their social media platforms to keep people aware. King said she wants to help ensure each kid receives a present.

“They deserve to just be a kid and not stress out over where they’re going to be for Christmas, if they’re going to receive any toys, or any clothes for Christmas,” said King.