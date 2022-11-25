Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley

The holiday season is here, and KAGS TV has compiled a list of events in the Brazos Valley for you to partake in. Check them out!

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family.

Starting Dec. 1 across City of Bryan

Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!

Find all the reindeer and fill out a form for a chance to win a drawing prize! The drawing is on Dec. 23.

Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park

The College Station Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back the annual Jingle Bell Fun Run! It's a one-mile run that starts where the hayride line is near the tennis courts. Note that part of the run is on unpaved surfaces.

You only have until Nov. 27 to register. The fee is $20.



Packet pick-up is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office at 1000 Krenek Tap Road.

Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park

Kick off your holiday festivities with the City of Bryan's event. It's filled with train rides, holiday crafts and games, and of course, opportunities to meet Santa! You can also get the chance to sled on real snow!

The event is free.

Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

If you love Christmas trees, then you have to see the Christmas tree lighting at the presidential library. It's modeled after the tree lighting ceremony that takes place every year at the White House!

There will also be musical entertainment, a celebrity guest tree lighter and a public reception.

The event is also free.

Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 5 from noon to 9 p.m., Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park

Say goodbye to College Station's Christmas at the Creek and hello to Christmas in the Park, by popular demand! During the weekend-long event, you can tour the park on a good-ol' fashion hayride while enjoying free cookies and hot cocoa. Don't forget to get pictures with Santa!

There will also be live performances, a petting zoo for the kids, as well as plenty of crafts and artwork to shop for from small local businesses on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Holiday Vendor Village.

You can bring your own refreshments as long as your coolers are 48 quarts or smaller. Alcohol, glass containers and pets are not allowed.

The event is free.

Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. on South Texas Avenue starting on University Drive East

For the first time in two years, the Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade is making a return after the previous parades were cancelled due to logistical issues and COVID-19 concerns.

Among those to appear in the parade are the Aggie Band, Ross Volunteers, and many more. Similarly to previous years, Santa will also bring up the rear of the parade!

This event is free to attend. Click here to check out the parade map.

Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Bryan

Not able to attend the Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade? Check out the only lighted holiday parade in Bryan-College Station on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Enjoy the lights and festivities in Historic Downtown Bryan while fire engines, floats, vehicles, and more take to the streets in their "The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan" themed parade.

The parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 24th street and Bryan Avenue, and will head south until 28th street. There, the parade will begin heading back north on Main Street.

According to destinationbryan.com, there is a chance that Santa may even make a special appearance at the end of the parade!

Dec. 11 at Christ Church in College Station

Get into the holiday spirit! Bring the entire family to hear favorites such as “Silent Night” and “White Christmas”, participate in an old fashioned sing-along, and attend a cookie reception immediately following the concert hosted by the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra.

This concert has become a signature Brazos Valley holiday tradition and will feature the outstanding BVSO Brass musicians, organist James Faith, The Sanctuary Choir and Canticle Bells of Christ United Methodist Church, and the CSHS Varsity Women’s Choir and more!