College Station Parks and Rec bringing Halloween to your front door

College Station Parks and Rec staff put together a fun Halloween activity to maintain a sense of normalcy.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Yet another holiday spent in quarantine. Halloween is just a week away, and it is without doubt that this spooky season will be different from the rest.

With many people still weary to leave their homes and interact with others, College Station Parks and Recreation will bring Halloween right to your front door.

"What we decided to do is a little combo of Easter and Trick-or-Treat together in your own front yard or your own home. That way we don't get the kids out, there's no exposure," said College Station Parks and Rec Supervisor Virginia Godwin

Eggtober allows you to choose three different ways of how you want to receive a bucket of candy-filled eggs.

"We designed all these eggs with these little Halloween designs. One bucket is $15 and there's twenty five eggs. For College Station residents, we will deliver them to your front door, contactless delivery, or we will hid them in your front yard, whichever you choose," said Godwin.

Looking for a fun, new way to celebrate Halloween?



From Oct. 26-31, our Parks & Recreation Department will bring the fun to you with Eggtober, a crafty combination of Easter & Halloween!



Reserve your date/time spot by Thursday, Oct. 22: https://t.co/vZW0McIr3L#bcstx #tamu pic.twitter.com/v1MR0hvbTr — College Station (@CityofCS) October 22, 2020

You can choose the level of difficulty you want for the eggs to be hidden, or you can also pick up your own bucket at the central park office next week.

College Station Parks and Rec said the staff wanted to put together some festivities to maintain a sense of normalcy.

"We really want to bring some joy to the families. We want a little bit of normalcy and everybody does egg hunts, so it's just a fun way to bring joy to your family," said Godwin.

All the buckets will be handled and delivered in a sanitary way.

"When we put these together, we are gloved up and wearing masks. When we bring them out and hide them, we will wear full PPE. We will wear masks and gloves to deliver them to your front door or to hide them," said Godwin.