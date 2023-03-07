Fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans. Here's how you can be more considerate

Fireworks can trigger many veterans who may have PTSD and a local mental health advocate gave advice on what veterans and non-veterans can do to ensure a safe Fourth

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As Texans in the Brazos Valley get ready for a night of fireworks, the loud booms that come forth can trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for some local veterans.

“Sudden unexpected loud noises like fireworks that can sound like guns can have a big impact one people that are struggling with PTSD, like war veterans. They already have a heightened startle reflex, they're hyper vigilant already, typically one of the symptoms, so an unexpected loud noise or noises that resemble gunfire can have a big impact if they're not expecting it,” said Douglas Vance of the Brazos Valley Coalition for Suicide Prevention.

PTSD can manifest itself in many different ways in veterans.

“The people that have symptoms it can lead to depression, anger outbursts, it can lead to sometimes maladaptive ways to cope with the stress and anxiety i.e. substance abuse," Vance described.

There are methods for veterans to prepare themselves.

He advised veterans to look out for themselves ahead of the holiday celebrations: “Be aware if there’s gonna be a fireworks display this Fourth of July in your neighborhood or where you live look it up on the news, check up on when its gonna happen."

There are also ways for non-veterans to be considerate of their neighbors, he said.