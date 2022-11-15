Get paid to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

The unique ho-ho-holiday only job allows for a flexible schedule for those whose heart beats a little faster and grows a little bigger at the sound of sleigh bells.

WASHINGTON — Looking for a holiday job that doesn't feel like work? This job can be done in the comfort of your home, while chestnuts roast on an open fire, and Jack Frost nips at your nose even - if you would like.

And all you have to do is watch 25 holiday movies. Sounds like a dream, right? This holiday dream job, that sounds straight out of a Hallmark movie, is in fact real.

CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer, someone who embodies love for the holidays - from Christmas vacations to snow-covered trees - to watch 25 holiday movies of your choice in 25 days. The person who takes on the role will have to record their thoughts, and in return, they will be paid $2,500.

As a part of the team, CableTV.com wants to know your thoughts on each streaming service including how easy is it to use and if there is a good selection of holiday films.

"Now, we’re looking for someone who loves the holidays and is already making a calendar to watch their holiday classics this year," CableTV.com said. "And it doesn’t matter to us when you watch the movies—it can be with your family at dinner, while you’re constructing a gingerbread house, or even while you’re at your desk 'working.'"

The unique ho-ho-holiday only job allows for a flexible schedule for those whose heart beats a little faster and grows a little bigger at the sound of sleigh bells, the smell of gingerbread, and decorating your home with nostalgia that the holiday season brings. The only requirement is - you must be 18 years of age or older and eligible to work in the U.S.

Applications for the holiday role are open now until Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. (MT). The winning applicant will be emailed by Dec. 6, 2022.

The Chief of Cheer can watch any holiday movie their heart desires but here is a list to get you started: