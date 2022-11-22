73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade marched through Houston

Although rain is in the forecast, Susan Christian, director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, said rain won't cancel the parade, only lightning will do that.

HOUSTON — Plans for Houston’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade moved full steam ahead.

It was the parade’s 73rd year, making it one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country.

This year, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was the Grand Marshal and he packed a big promise.

“This parade, this year, Houston, it’s going to be the biggest and the best,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to come check me out.”

The parade featured balloons, 14 floats, marching bands and other entertainment -- including a performance from Bun B.

Hundreds of thousands of people watched along the parade route, which started at the corner of Lamar and Smith streets and spans more than 20 downtown blocks.

Although rain was in the forecast Thanksgiving Day, Susan Christian, director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, said the rain wouldn't lead to a cancelation, and it didn't.

“We can do events in the rain,” Christian said. “It’s really about the lightning. We can’t do anything when there’s lightning.”

Any strike within a 10-mile radius would have led to a cancellation. That’s what happened last year just minutes before the parade was set to start. The year before, in 2020, the parade was canceled due to COVID.

This is why everyone was keeping a close eye on the forecast and hoping the weather cooperated and it did for the most part.

The parade was hosted by KHOU 11’s Ron Trevino and Great Day Houston’s Debra Duncan. You can watch it again here and on KHOU11+ on Roku and FireTV

Who was the Grand Marshal?

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson was the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade grand marshal.

The rapper and entrepreneur became a Houston resident last year and has really embraced what it means to be a Houstonian. He has donated a lot of time and money into fostering leadership skills in Houston youth and he has given back to the community with turkey drives and more.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a health expert with the Baylor College of Medicine who spent countless hours guiding the country through the COVID pandemic, will be a special guest at the parade. Hotez was last year's grand marshal but didn't get to lead the parade because it got canceled due to weather.

What we saw?

There were more than a dozen floats and 20 high-flying balloons, including Tom the turkey and Santa Claus.

There were also marching bands, performers and a special performance from Houston rapper Bun B.

How to watch it again?

Watch the parade through downtown Houston again for free on KHOU11+ on Roku and FireTV, here on KHOU.com and on our YouTube channel.