Ismaili community gifts 100 brand new bikes to Brazos Valley Children

Close to 100 local children in need received one of the best gifts a child can have, a brand-new bike thanks to the Ismaili community.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In south College Station Wednesday, the Ismaili community in the Brazos valley hosted its first-ever 100-bike giveaway for Christmas.

"I'm very grateful and thankful for them you know thinking about other families in need and helping us out during this time," the mother of a recipient, Angelica Covarrubias said. "She loves playing outdoors and she loves using roller skates so she kind of likes being a little daredevil, so bikes are great gifts for Christmas."

Children entered their names for today's drawing at more than 50 stores around the Bryan-College station area. In total, the Ismaili community gave away over 86 bikes today and more than a dozen last week with some help from the Salvation Army.

"I think it's a great way for the Ismaili community to involve in different aspects," volunteer member, Husain Husain said. "The of the past events we've done is the Brazos Valley Food Bank, we've helped out a lot with the food drives. Then we've also helped when we had Earth Day, to help the environment."

A bike is a perfect gift this holiday season for kids that love to exercise and the outdoors. They can also bring back memories of a treasured childhood experience.