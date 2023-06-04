List: Offices, facilities closed for Good Friday

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Here is a list of places around the Brazos Valley that will be closed on Friday, April 7 in observance of Good Friday.
- City of College Station offices and facilities
- Southwood Community Center
- Lincoln Recreation Center
- Meyer Senior and Community Center
- Lick Creek Nature Center
- Larry J. Ringer Library
- Closed through Sunday
- Local school districts - closed on Friday, April 7 with a student holiday on Monday, April 10
- Bryan ISD
- College Station ISD
- Hearne ISD
- Normangee ISD
- Bremond ISD
- Classes return on Monday
- Snook ISD
- Caldwell ISD
- Dime Box ISD
- Classes return on Monday
- Cameron ISD
- Franklin ISD
- Classes return on Monday
- Huntsville ISD
- Brenham ISD
- North Zulch ISD
- Navasota ISD
- Rockdale ISD
- Iola ISD
- Madisonville CISD
- Calvert ISD
- Classes return on Monday
- Centerville ISD
- Buffalo ISD
- Midway ISD
- Anderson-Shiro CISD
- Richards ISD
- Milano ISD
- Classes return on Monday
- Burton ISD
- Somerville ISD
- Brazos County Tax Office
- Closed at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 and will remain closed through Friday, April 7
- Motor vehicle registration grace period will be extended for vehicles with expired March 2023 registrations
- Five-business day grace period provided by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will extend through Monday, April 10
We will continue to update this list as we learn of more local closures.