Santa's Wonderland College Station and Aggieland Humane Society host first-ever Paws & Claws Pet Photo event

100% of the proceeds from the event will go towards the Aggieland Humane Society.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, and Santa's Wonderland in College Station has announced an event to benefit the Aggieland Humane Society on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20.

Bring a furry friend to Santa's Wonderland to have a professional portrait taken of them at the attraction to include in your Christmas greeting cards, or to simply keep for yourself and admire.

Packages for the event include:

A professional holiday-themed photo

A digital photo package of all photos of your pet

A choice of 2 or 4 Santa's Wonderland tickets for the 2022 Christmas season

While all types of pets are welcome at the event, a few things are requested for those in attendance:

Pets must be up to date on their vaccine shots

Pets must be kept on a regular leash (six feet or less) at all times. Note: "Extend-a-leashes" will not be allowed.



The organizer also asks for attendees to use good judgment when gauging pet temperament in public spaces to create an enjoyable event experience.

Santa's Wonderland will be open on the 19th and 20th from 3 p.m. to midnight and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. respectively. Tickets for the event are date-restricted.