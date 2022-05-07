Stephanie Autry, manager of Top Dog Firecracker said Top Dog has worked to give as many discounts as possible.

NAVASOTA, Texas — A firecracker shop in Navasota, TopDog Fireworks, had offered discounted prices on their firecrackers, and their sales increased during the Fourth of July Holiday.

Sue Davis, a spokeswoman for TopDog Fireworks, said their sales doubled and have been increasing since last year.

Stephanie Autry, manager of TopDog, said Top Dog has worked to give as many discounts as possible.

"On cakes and little swords for the kids, and after you spend so much money, you also get reward cakes. So we've been trying to help the customers out," said Autry.

The store's discount offers buy one and get one free or 50% off for kid-friendly fireworks.

"We have swords, victory swords, princess swords, the kids love those, and those all buy one get one free," said Autry

According to Autry, people from all over come and buy their firecrackers, even some residents in Bryan. Mike Myers, a Bryan resident, said a group of his friends told him the fireworks they got were $100 cheaper last year.

"We come to top dog every year. So we came out here, spending over 2,000 for our kids and family members to have a good time in the country," said Mike Myers.

Myers said his main goal is to make the Fourth of July fun for his kids.

"And we still did it, we gotta make the kids happy, price doesn't mean nothing. It's no price on the smiles on their face," said Myers.

Top Dog Officials said they wish everyone a happy Fourth of July, but a safe one.

Myers encouraged everyone to come to Top Dog in Navosta to buy their fireworks.