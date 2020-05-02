Editor's Note: The above video is a story on how to get married at Whataburger for Valentine's Day.
The holiday of ~love~ is around the corner, but apparently, many Americans aren't too keen on celebrating with a significant other.
Satellite Internet surveyed the most popular Google searches for Valentine's Day, and the results are pretty heart-breaking. Literally.
One of the most popular Google searches is "Break Up." Ouch.
On the bright side, there are a few hopeless romantics throughout the country. More popular searches include:
- Texas: poetry
- Nevada: romantic movies
- Montana: chocolate gifts
- Wyoming: date ideas
- Alaska: Tinder
Whether you're breaking up or falling in love, just remember you can look forward to discount candy at a convenience store near you on the 15th.
