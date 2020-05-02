Editor's Note: The above video is a story on how to get married at Whataburger for Valentine's Day.

The holiday of ~love~ is around the corner, but apparently, many Americans aren't too keen on celebrating with a significant other.

Satellite Internet surveyed the most popular Google searches for Valentine's Day, and the results are pretty heart-breaking. Literally.

One of the most popular Google searches is "Break Up." Ouch.

On the bright side, there are a few hopeless romantics throughout the country. More popular searches include:

Texas: poetry

Nevada: romantic movies

Montana: chocolate gifts

Wyoming: date ideas

Alaska: Tinder

Whether you're breaking up or falling in love, just remember you can look forward to discount candy at a convenience store near you on the 15th.

What Every State Googles on Valentine's Day 💝 | SatelliteInternet.com If Valentine's Day makes you fight, cry, or daydream about your ex, you aren't alone. In 23 states, "break up" is the most popular Valentine's Day search term: California, Arizona, New York, Michigan, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Washington, and 14 other states are a little heartbroken on the day of love.

RELATED: Olive Garden brings back Breadstick Bouquets for Valentine's Day

RELATED: From billions spent to the least-desired gift | Valentine's Day data