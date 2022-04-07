Kathy Hedrick, an event organizer, said that this year might have seen a record number of people in attendance.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Wheelock community held its annual Fourth of July parade and barbecue celebration on Monday marking the 28th year of the festival.

The parade started at 10 a.m. on 46 Farm to Market Road.

Hedrick said the first parade in the '90s started small and quickly grew each year. The parade had fire trucks, vintage convertibles, Model T cars and horses this year.

A ceremony was held at the Wheelock School House before the parade began. The building was built in 1908 and served as a school in Robertson County until the late 1940s.

The Boy Scouts of America raised the American flag while everyone recited the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance before the parade started.

"We've got people coming from all over, the phone has rung off the wall all week long, and you know we've got people from Brazos County, Robertson County, Milam County, all over the place that come out now," said Hedrick.

Hedrick said she moved to Wheelock after marrying her husband, a native of the small community.

Hendrick said that since 2016, she's devoted the majority of her time helping to serve and preserving the history of her community.

"People aren't traveling making as many weekend trips as they normally do, and so they might take one vacation trip, and then they're staying home, so this is an opportunity for them to come out and do something locally," said Hedrick.

After the parade, people lined up for a barbecue at the Wheelock School House to finish the event.