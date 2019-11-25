AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in December of 2018.

Wreaths Across America needs your help.

The organization, which lays wreaths over the top of veterans' gravesites, only has 900 of the 3,100 wreaths it needs this year for the Texas State Cemetery. The last day for donations is on Dec. 2.

"Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetary, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 station states, at sea and abroad," the organization said.

What does it mean to sponsor a wreath?

The organization said being a sponsor allows you to honor an American hero on Wreaths Across America Day at one of its locations, including Austin.

"We can’t do that without your support. Your sponsorship will ensure that a wreath is hand-crafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow here in Columbia Falls, Maine. It will then be sent to one of our participating locations, where a volunteer will place it on the marker of a fallen hero," the website says. "That volunteer will then, “say their name” to ensure that the legacy of duty, service and sacrifice of that veteran is never forgotten.

The cost to sponsor a wreath is $15. You can sponsor a wreath by signing up online. Once there, you can choose which location you'd like to support.

The wreath ceremony will take place on Dec. 14 at the Texas State Cemetary.

This year will also be the first year Richard Overton's grave will be honored.

