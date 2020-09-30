Even with social distancing, masks and sanitization protocols, the 55-acres of fun is promising a time fit for a king!

TODD MISSION, Texas — We’ve had a lot of events cancel on us in 2020 and with good reason.

That is not stopping a Houston-area staple who has prepared for this moment and is promising Texans a good time fit for a king.

Galivanting through the 55 acre fairgrounds, Texas Renaissance Festival patrons can tell the air has a different feel.

All jesting aside, the festival king wants others to know, all state mandates are being followed.

"We’ve done everything that we can," he said, "We’re going to do everything that we can to keep you safe and enjoying the Texas Renaissance Festival.”

Employees and performers will be screened for temperature and symptoms daily.

Patrons won’t be screened, but the festival is confident in their outdoor environment and 190 sanitizing stations.

They will also decontaminate festival facilities nightly.

Masks will be enforced throughout the fairgrounds in any situation where your party can’t social distance.

There are 20 mask-free zones to take a socially distanced break from wearing one.

People can also take your mask off while eating in a stationary place.

Performers at the joust event and with other performances are still going strong with social distancing in mind.

If you still need convincing, just listen to this royal decree.

“We’re having a wonderous time, and we want you to be with us,” the King said, “we may have to stay six feet apart, but don’t let that bother you, because we’re going to greet you and we’re going to have a wonderous time.”