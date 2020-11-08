In-person learning proves it's importance to this College Station teen

For some families, the disconnect brought on by online education has proven to be extremely difficult for students.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The abrupt transition to online education during spring semester threw a wrench into the way many people are used to learning. For some families, online education proved to be extremely difficult.

Ben Badger is 17 years old and he is starting his senior year at College View High School next week.

After months of online school, he is more than ready to get back to his classroom.

“The atmosphere...It’s nothing like online. You cannot change how you feel with people right there with you, the feeling you get, that atmosphere, you can’t replicate that,” said Ben Badger.

Ben has Asperger's syndrome, and for him, having people physically around is important for his learning.

“I feel like the lady who is the special education teacher that is assigned to College View, she probably spent more hours on my son than she probably needed to and that is because it was definitely an uphill climb for him to be able to do online school," said Ben's mom Suzanne Badger.

When schools became virtual in March, it was hard to maintain that social connection between Ben and his teachers over the internet.

"I think there’s a real disconnect when you’re trying to establish a lot of different things...special education usually involves things like social skills..[and] social skills is such a one-on-one, in person thing..." said Suzanne.

Ben is looking forward most to see his friends in person, once again after all this time.