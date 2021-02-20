Incredible rescue of dog stuck on roof of San Antonio College building

The animal care worker was able to lasso the pup, keeping her from freezing to death.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Animal Care Services worker put her own safety on the line to make an incredible rescue during the winter storm.

The organization posted about it on their Facebook page. They got a call Thursday of a dog on the roof of a three-story building at San Antonio College.

An animal care worker followed paw tracks and she found the female lab mix huddled in an outside stairwell.

The animal care worker was able to lasso the pup, keeping her from freezing to death. The lab has since been named Melody and as of Saturday morning, is available for adoption or fostering. She can be found at the Animal Care Services Shelter of Highway 151.

