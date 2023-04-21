BBB warns of this crafty scam during your job search

The Better Business Bureau is warning job hunters to be alert about a crafty con that's using your resume to scam you out of money and personal information.

Job hunting can be stressful enough, but just imagine getting scammed in the process.

How it works

According to the BBB, if you're job hunting you could be contacted by a headhunting company that found your information on LinkedIn or a job search website. Someone would claim that you're a perfect candidate for a well-paying position and ask you to send them your resume. They may also ask you to do a virtual interview.

Because this seems logical, you'll email the "recruiter" your resume and shortly afterward, they will contact you letting you know that they have received it but it isn't properly formatted for their ATS system. They will then direct you to a website where you can resubmit your resume.

The BBB said this website will ask you to submit personal information and make a payment for the service. If you accept, you'll receive a "formatted" resume that doesn't look much different from what you already sent them -- and that's if you receive anything at all, the BBB said.

The formatting service is a scam to get money and personal information. The job that you're applying for doesn't even exist.

The BBB said this scam is so convincing because many companies are using software to automate resume reviews.

How to protect yourself from resume scams

Tips below are provided from the BBB