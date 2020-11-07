Folks like two-year-old Jordan Cutshaver count on blood donations, and come July 13, 2020 you'll have the chance to help.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The last thing we want to hear about is social distancing, and when it comes to healthcare, that phrase makes lifesaving treatments like blood transfusions hard to come by.

The American Red Cross has already put out alerts for blood shortages begging for people to come out and help, and for a College Station family and many others, your gift can save a life.

Patricia and Rhett Cutshaver are like a lot of parents dealing with the pandemic.

“It’s been very challenging for the entire family. And we have two older girls. And they’ve had to change their lifestyle quite a bit with regards to playing with their friends,” Rhett said.

The Cutshavers are used to being careful though. Patty and Rhett also work at CHI St. Joseph’s.

Patty is an ER nurse and Rhett is a respiratory therapist who regularly deals with COVID-19 patients.

“When I come home, it’s clothes off, into the washer, straight to the shower, that kind of thing,” he said.

Aside from keeping a closer eye on hygiene, these past few months have been especially challenging for the family.

“There’s things that we cant do that we normally do as a family, you know, take family trips or things like that. [Jordan] can't really be out in public.”

Their two year old, Jordan, was diagnosed with leukemia last September.

“So we’ve got another layer of complexity with her and trying to keep her healthy and the other kids and ourselves."

The family has been going to Texas Children's in Houston usually weekly, but Jordy is still their happy little girl, taking it all in stride.

Patty said, “she actually enjoys being at the hospital... she loves all the nurses. She has her favorite nurse Katy she looks for every time she goes up there.”

And coming back from treatments in the city, the Cutshavers have seen so much support at home.

“The community’s been fantastic. For her birthday in April, some of the guys from work organized a big drive by. They had firetrucks, police cars, things like that.”

While they’re so grateful for the community support, they’re asking you for help on just one more thing.

“There’s a bit of a blood shortage," Rhett said, "we know people at the clinic that haven’t been able to get their full transfusion amounts.”

There’s a Gulf Coast Regional Blood center drive on Monday to help Jordy and people like her. People you may have in your own families get the care they need.

Your own health will be taken care of, too.

Patty said, "they have been very very careful with social distancing, hand washing, screening taking temperatures... and it saves these kids lives.”

“I would ask people to think, if I was in this situation or my child was in this situation would I want somebody to have donated, and I think the answer for all of us is yes,” Rhett said.

The donation drive will be from 9 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020.

To schedule your appointment to give, click here.

Jordan C Jams B Cells We are now good to go! If you are able to attend, we would really appreciate it. Please send a selfie of you donating!

Just a little bonus if you do donate blood, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will do free antibody testing for those who donate.