BRYAN, Texas — With Super Tuesday around the corner, local candidates are gearing up for the final hours of their campaign.

KAGS reached out to candidates from six of the bigger local races to ask one question:

"Whats one last thing you want voters to know about you before election day?"

Here's what those who responded to us had to say:

Brazos County District Attorney Candidate, Eric Quisenberry (R) : "Victims of domestic violence deserve someone who is ready Day One to stand with them and say, 'Enough is enough.' Our community deserves someone who is ready Day One to step up the fight against intoxicated drivers on our streets.My leadership in the County Attorney's Office, experience as Trial Chief and dedication to specific plans with real results are the difference. in the March Republican Primary, please vote for Eric Quisenberry for Brazos County Attorney."

Brazos Co. Sheriff candidate, Wayne Dicky (R):"I think the voters need to know experience managing a large organization is very important. The sheriff's office is a $23 million, over 250 employees. I've spent the last 24 years in the organization with large budgets and leading a large number of employees and I think that's really important."

Dist. Judge 272nd candidate, George Wise: "I believe that life experience shapes our perspective and gives us wisdom. Growing up in a foster home, my parents fostered children, instilled in me that drive to do the right thing even when it's hard. It's the same reason I want to be a district judge. I want to protect people who cant protect themselves, and I want to defend the constitution of the United States."

Dist 14 state Rep. Candidate, Rep. John Raney (R): "I think the important thing to know is I've lived here most of my life. I've realized my family here. I have a daughter who's raising her family here. I've served in the legislature for eight and a half years, and I look forward to going back and helping our community improve itself.

Dist 14 state Rep. Candidate, Raza Rahman (D): "This campaign isn't about me. It's about all of us. It's about each and every member of our community and the collective vision that we share for a safer, stronger and more prosperous Texas. I care about strengthening our public education system, expanding healthcare coverage, and ensuring our economy works for everyone. Being a lifelong resident of Bryan-College Station, I'm a product of our school districts. We deserve an everyday Texan to represent everyday Texans."