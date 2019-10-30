COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Shelter the Homeless International Projects, or SHIP, hosted a luncheon on Tuesday at the College Station Hilton to fund their many programs.

Founded in 2004, SHIP is a non profit committed to providing clean safe homes with food, humanitarian aid and education to kids and families in El Salvador and in Bryan College Station.

Several guest speakers came to the luncheon from El Salvador to share how SHIP helped their lives.

SHIP International To everyone who came, helped, sponsored, prayed: Thank you! Thank you for all that you did. Thank you for listening to our stories. Thank you for caring about our friends in El Salvador.

The non profit also helps local families in Bryan-College Station with a resale shop.

"The money that comes in is spent for the kids... we help people here in town with our resale store. we dress a lot of kids with the school systems. We provide ladies that go through the drug program here in town. also in El Salvador we send kids to private christian school," said Robert Horton, President of SHIP El Salvador and B-CS.

To find out more about ship or donate to their cause, just visit SHIP's website or Facebook page.