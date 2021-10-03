La Grange's Waylon the Alpaca among top contenders for Cadbury's Easter bunny contest

The Texas Party Animals representative and mascot is one of 10 finalists out of over 12,000 applicants

LA GRANGE, Texas — Texas Party Animals' own Waylon the Alpaca is one of 10 finalists for Cadbury's Easter bunny contest. Chosen out of over 12,000 submissions, the winner of the holiday candy's competition will be featured in an Easter themed commercial.

For their party, Texas Party Animals is the home of the "celebrity alpacas", according to their Facebook page. Known for their special guest appearances at local weddings, birthday parties and major events, the group recently have joined Zoom meetings due in part to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

KAGS News spoke with Texas Party Animals' Loretta Hajovsky last spring where the transition from BBQ events to online business meetings was at its early stages.

"It’s quite comical when [workers] turn on their screen when there’s an alpaca looking at them and talking to them." Hajovsky said. "It breaks up a very dull meeting.”

Voting for the contest begins today and runs until March 17. Voters can submit their ballot once a day. To vote, visit the Cadbury website here.