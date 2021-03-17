Lake Walk's The Local returns to Brazos Valley

Held seasonally in the spring and autumn, the weekly market featuring artisans, farmers, producers, and crafters

Open free to the public, The Local market at Lake Walk will take place every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. until June 1.

Marketing and Events Director for Lake Walk Kate Chapman said there is only one rule the vendors have to follow: they have to make all their goods by hand.

“We’re really trying to support and foster local businesses that are creating your own goods. You will see anything from bread to jams to jellies to jewelry and any soaps or candles that you see here the vendors are here making it themselves,” Chapman said.

The vendors include goat milk based soap products, croissants, pottery and more.

The Local started in 2018 and is open every fall and spring seasons. Beginning with just 10 vendors, over 50 participants join the weekly event, selling craft and unique products with one thing in common: They're all Texan made.

The local event is free and held outdoors across from The Stella Hotel. While some vendors participate weekly, The Local encourages curious shoppers to check with individual sellers and to check on their respective social media sites. Though statewide COVID-19 ordinances have been lifted, The Local's policies have remained and were last updated in the fall 2020 season.