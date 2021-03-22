Local Church hosts community-wide church vaccination drive

Central Church invited dozens of churches to participate to help local education workers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Pastor of Local Church Phillip Bethancourt and Local Church announced they partnered with the City of College Station to host a community-wide church vaccination drive.

Bethancourt said they hosted about 200 people from the community to get vaccinated.

“This group is made up of people that work with preschool kids, students in special-needs ministry areas, those that fit under the category of the teacher or child care worker provision in the state of Texas,” Bethancourt said.

He said they welcomed people from over 50 different churches in the community to come and receive the vaccine and they are grateful for the chance to host them.

Bethancourt said the process took about a week to put together.

“I told our church, two Sundays ago, that we’ve gotten word from the local health district that our volunteers and staff working in these areas fit the qualifications,” Bethancourt said.

The Fire Chief of College Station, Richard Mann, is a member of the church. Bethancourt said Mann asked him after the service, “what could it look like to not just serve Central, but all the churches in the community?”

"We got the word out and what you see today is the fruit of that. We got about 200 people participating,” Bethancourt said.

Bethancourt said there was a lot of energy in the room today, a lot of excitement from these people.

“For many of these people, they thought the vaccine might be a long time off for them because they wouldn’t be qualified for a while,” Bethancourt said