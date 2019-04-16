COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Folks camped outside of the new Krispy Kreme set to open at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Dozens of local donut fans are pulled an all-nighter with sleeping bags and xx for their chance to win free donuts for a year.

The party started at 5 p.m. on Monday evening, complete with food, games and a DJ and ended at 9 p.m.

According to Krispy Kreme, the first guest to walk through the door on Tuesday will get a free dozen donuts each week for one year.

The next 99 people will get one free dozen donuts each month for a year.