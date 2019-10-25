BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan has opened their nominations for the Mayor's Downtown Impact Award and is encouraging locals to be on the lookout for those who make the area a better place.

For the past decade, city staff members and the mayor have gotten together to identify someone who has made a major impact on downtown.

“It can be a person it can be a business, it can be an organization, anybody who has really lobbied to make downtown a better place," said Kristen Waggener with the City of Bryan.

To some, looking at past winners on the city's website could be intimidating, but Downtown Bryan is rooting for the underdog too.

“We know that there’s always unsung heroes and people who deserve credit that may not be people in the spotlight... It’s really open and flexible for whoever wants to nominate people that they think makes an impact. It’s not big important people, it’s people who make downtown run every single day,” Weggener said.

The nomination process is simple enough too, just visit bryantx.gov and scroll down to the story with a link to the nomination form.

The deadline to nominate is November 15, 2019, and the winner will be announced at the city’s volunteer appreciation breakfast on December 13, 2019.

