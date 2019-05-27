BRYAN, Texas — For those wondering how veterans are remembered beyond Memorial Day, here's a list of organizations in the Brazos Valley that serve them year round.
- RWB – Team Red, White and Blue – Bryan/College Station
- non-profit veteran outreach organization that connects veterans to the community through physical and social activities
- VVA – Vietman Veterans of American Chapter 937
- Support to those who were forgotten and to provide camaraderie to fellow Vietnam Veterans
- VA – Bryan/College Station Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Primary care services for veterans in Bryan/College Station, TX area
- Aggie Shields
- Student organization serving more than 1,200 student veterans at A&M
- Brazos County Veterans Service Office
- “ensure that Brazos County veterans and their families receive all the rights and entitlements provided for veterans by federal and state law”
- Catholic Charities Central Texas Veteran Services Program
- Short Term Financial help
- Mentoring
- Counseling etc…
- Brazos Valley Cares
- Fund to help individual veterans or family members on short notice
- American Legion – Earl Graham Post 159 Bryan Texas
- A community-service, mutual-help, war-time veterans organization