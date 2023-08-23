Bryan Prenatal Clinic, Texas WIC host first Breastfeeding Class for low income women

In a collaboration with Texas WIC, the Bryan Prenatal held their first breastfeeding class, open to low income women and new mothers in need of resources

BRYAN, Texas — Texas WIC sees an average case load of 7,000 new mothers looking for educational opportunities to better themselves to take care of their babies.

In honor of August being Breast Feeding Awareness Month, the Bryan Prenatal Clinic is offering a new class for women in need.

“We’re two different organizations but we are doing a collaboration to celebrate breast feeding month for our moms here in the Bryan-College Station area so we’re gonna have a breast feeding class for them," explained Liz Summers, Community Health worker and Health Educator at the Prenatal Clinic.

The Prenatal Clinic sees over 300 low income women regularly and wants to make sure they are aware of their opportunities.

“Our goal as a whole and I think for everyone, is to normalize breast feeding," said Texas WIC worker, Yesica Munoz. "We’ll be focused on returning to work, so we’ll go over on how to come up with a plan to continue pumping while working.”

With a growing Hispanic community in the Brazos Valley as well, the clinic hopes this event will bring a sense of relief to new mothers struggling to find resources.

“The majority of our moms will be Spanish speakers, so we are very happy because I think the Hispanic community sometimes has many issues to find places where they’re gonna be learning new topics,” Summers said.