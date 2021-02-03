Save Our Streets Ministries (SOS Ministries) is a non-profit that helps neighborhoods in Bryan/College Station through high impact programs.

BRYAN, Texas — Save Our Streets (SOS) Ministries' purpose is to "Rescue, Restore, and Release those we serve from a drug and gang infested environment where abuse, poverty, and violence are a way of life."

KAGS spoke with the Director and founder of SOS Ministries J.J. Ramirez and he told us what a wild past few weeks it's been for them since the winter storm.

Problems started out with rolling blackouts, followed by a busted pipe in their kitchen and no hot water. Along with that, Ramirez had a busted pipe at his house as well.

Thankfully, through the vocational training school they created at SOS Ministries, men who took plumbing classes were able to help out at the center and at Ramirez's home.

“They were really proud of what they learned in our plumbing class. They were able to help me, their leader, get water back on at my house," said Ramirez.

When all things seemed OK for them, SOS Ministries then set out to check on the mobile homes in their area.

"A mobile home is either a furnace in the summer or an ice-cooler during winter. If their power goes out, it really gets cold," said Ramirez.

SOS Ministries also helps people in the community pay bills, get food and acquire anything they may need to live properly. After the damage the winter weather caused, Ramirez said helping financially support others is now another struggle.

“So now we’re trying to figure out how we’re gonna balance that. How to figure out that. Pray and ask God first. And then go to the resources and see if we can still continue to help those that are gonna be struggling long after and are struggling now.”

Thankfully, leaks have been fixed and the men's home has hot water again.

If you'd like to donate or volunteer with SOS Ministries you can go to their website:

