COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Christian Hutzler and John Kellis are separated by over 1,600 miles. But, that doesn't stop this dynamic duo.

Hutzler is a senior at Texas A&M and met Kellis at Camp PALS over the summer, instantly becoming best friends

"John is incredible," Hutzler said. "When he walks in, everyone else is happier."

Now, the two friends have their own podcast show.

Movies and films are the main focus, but in one of their latest podcast, the friends announced a special mission they're on.

The two friends are trying to make their way to the Oscars.

At the beginning of the year, both Hutzler and Kellis made New Year's Resolutions. And one of their goals, was to make it to either the Critics Choice Awards or the Oscars.

Once some of Hutzler's friends heard the news, they wanted to try and help.

"They listened to the podcast and said we may be able to help. So, they wrote a letter to Ellen."

Pleading their case, they even started a social media push - #JohnandChristiantotheOscars

The Oscars are less than two weeks away, but the pair of friends aren't losing hope.

"12 days from now, we'll be there - on the red carpet," Hutzler said.

But, also acknowledging that awards show or not, their friendship is the real winner.

"He's one of my best friends," said Hutzler. "I'm so thankful he came into my life."

If you want to help the two friends on their journey to the Oscars, use the hashtag #JohnandChristiantotheOscars on social media.