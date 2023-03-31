Highlighting an Aggie Alum's influence on current Aggies and women entrepreneurs

Amelia McCracken reflected on creating her own marketing firm to help current Aggies strengthen their portfolios and help impact other women entrepreneurs as well.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One Texas A&M alumni has created a unique support system for current Aggies as well as the community at large.

“I started Ment because I wanted to combine my passions of marketing and mentorship," explained Ment Marketing Founder, Amelia McCracken. "So I graduated from A&M in 2010 and I found it was difficult to find a job with my small portfolio and I didn’t have a lot of experience so I wanted to bridge that gap for our students now. So I hire students to help them with their portfolio before they graduate, so they help me with all kinds of projects.”

A&M students get to learn skills in marketing, graphic design and advertising to strengthen their portfolios before heading out into the working world.

“I mean its super rewarding I see them from when they’re freshman or sophomores and see their level of growth from then until they graduate its really awesome to see them graduate and see them get the jobs at firms or starting their own companies,” said McCracken.

Amelia has created even more support systems for other women business owners as well.

“In the very beginning stages I recognized the importance of having people around you that are also in the same walk of life so when I first started I also started organization here in town with one of my friends here in town, Marie, we started women entrepreneurs and we had a big group of women that were able to support each other and that really helped my business in the beginning,” she said.

She understands that having a network built by women for women can benefit everyone.