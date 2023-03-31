Bryan born and raised Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria, is defending the defenseless

One local attorney right here in Bryan is helping lead the charge of defending the defenseless at the brand-new Brazos County Public Defenders Office.

BRYAN, Texas — Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria was once just a little girl in Bryan interested in the courthouse around the corner from her home. That interest led her to spend her summers in the courtroom and eventually to a career in law.

"My story is my testimony now and I just like when people understand that life doesn't have to be easy," Sifuentez-Chavarria said. "In fact, it's not going to be easy. It's going to be difficult, but it's up to you to take those moments and do something amazing with them because, at the end of the day, I promise you that if you work hard you will."

After graduating from Bryan high school, Texas A&M University, and South Texas College, Sifuentez-Chavarria spent more than eight years in the Brazos County District Attorney's office before taking up her current role as the Assistant Chief Public Defender in the county.

"As a prosecutor, I had amazing opportunities to work with not just strong female prosecutors, but also amazing support staff that I still have, and they're some of my closest friends," Sifuentez-Chavarria said.

When she isn't serving those who can't afford their own defense in the courtroom, she's sharing words of wisdom and inspiration with youth in Brazos County.