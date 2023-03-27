Angela Cobos, a business and community leader reflects on the importance of a network for women

The Junior League president reflected on her experience in the business world and the need for support systems for women.

BRYAN, Texas — The Junior League of Bryan College Station is an organization of women committed to improving the local community and developing the potential of women through volunteer work.

Angela Cobos, president of The Junior League, has been a guiding light for many women who want to achieve more in their lives.

“My introduction to business, my family has owned a business my entire life. My dad is an inventor and a creator, my mom does the business side and so I've known business my entire life. I never ever wanted to be a part of it but I had an opportunity back home seven years ago to join the business and its flourished,” said Cobos.

Her journey into the business world has not always been easy.

“It’s been interesting holding my own. I work in a male-dominated industry. I'm in plastics manufacturing but I have found that if you know what you're talking about and you stand your ground, the men in the business will respect you and honestly I've been pleasantly surprised by that,” reflected Cobos.

Junior League has a major influence in the non-profit community and Cobos has lead many groups to success and unity.

“By joining Junior League I really had the opportunity to meet organizations that are similar minded and are doing so many great things in the community,” she said.

Cobos wants women to understand that a network of strong women has the power to undo negative mindsets.