Local couple who advocates for immigrants give insight on the issues they face

BRYAN, Texas — Angelita and Armando Alonzo have lived in Bryan, Texas for 30 years, and have witnessed the growth of the Latino population through their involvement in the church and at Texas A&M.

The Alonzos have been advocating for the health and stability of immigrant families, but with the continued growth of Latinos in Brazos County, they know there is still a lot of progress to be made.

"There were always some immigrants from Mexico at this time but in the 80s the new immigrant population expanded and there were a lot of jobs in the United States," Armando Alonzo, an assistant professor who teaches Mexican- American History at Texas A&M University, explained.

Over the years, immigrant families have embedded themselves into the local community.

"Many of the newcomers have bought their own homes", explained Angelita Alonzo, a coordinator for Parish Social Ministry at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, "Their children go to school, their children are also productive citizens."

The number of Hispanic workers in the U.S. labor force has grown from 10.7 million in 1990 to 29 million in 2020, yet some jobs are not paying enough.

"Many of them are a part of the large working class, wages in our areas are low, I've talked to men who work pouring cement and they're getting $14 an hour, $14.50 an hour and they have years and years of experience," said Armando Alonzo.

Another struggle immigrant families face can prove to be fatal.

"Health care is a big struggle for these families," Angelita Alonzo described, "Every year we have one or two mothers in our community who die from cancer, every year."

The couple wants local leaders to pay attention to a group that now makes up 30% of the population in Brazos County.

"We just need to be less critical, more open to those who may not look like us, who may not speak like us, but who are here to contribute to our country," said Angelita Alonzo. "Part of the challenge that we have locally, and across the state is that Hispanics need to have access to more education, more training in order for them to do better than where they are now."