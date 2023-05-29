Earl Graham Post 159 hosts Memorial Day Ceremony to bring local veterans together

The ceremony was one of many local events that showcased the strength and unity of the veteran community in the Brazos Valley.

BRYAN, Texas — On Memorial Day, many celebrate a day off and rest or choose to travel. However one organization kept true to the meaning of Memorial Day by hosting a ceremony to bring together and honor local veterans.

Dale Hutchcraft, American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 Commander, described the morning Memorial Day event.

"We had around 100 people and we had people from all over the community some of our local dignitaries some of our local elected officials and were just thankful that everyone was able to come and learn a little bit more about Memorial Day," he said.

The ceremony was one of many local events that showcased the strength of the veteran community in the Brazos Valley.

"This whole weekend there's been groups handing out poppies, there's been groups putting out flags on the graves of various cemeteries, we have this ceremony, the Museum of the American G.I. had a 21 gun salute, so this is a very veteran friendly community," said Texas Veterans Commission career advisor T.J. Robie.

Above all, veterans want this day of remembrance to never lose its true meaning.

"Its important for us to know that our country is free because of those American men and women who served and some of those didn't make it home. Even if you're not in the military, or none of your family members were, it still affects you because it keeps our country free," Commander Hutchcraft said.

The community also wants all veterans to know they are welcome and cared for all year long.

"I encourage veterans if they find themselves in need to reach out to the American Legion, the VFW, any of the different service organizations, because we work together to find assistance for them," said Robie.