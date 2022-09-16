Here's how the terms 'Hispanic" and 'Latino' differ

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sept. 15 marked the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's a time to celebrate the rich culture and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
So, let's talk about the terms "Hispanic" and "Latino."
Hispanic means anyone from a country where Spanish is the main language, which, most of the time, includes Spain.
Latino refers to people from Latin America and does not include those from Spain.
However, when it comes to people living in the U.S., the terms can be interchangeable. The best way to figure out how people identify themselves is to simply, ask.
A poll from the Pew Research Center showed that 54 percent of Hispanic and Latino people in the U.S. have no preference to which term is used to describe their heritage.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'They are felony charges': Beeville teen locked up for making prank call to 911 about a school threat
- 'Not a non-stop yet': Corpus Christi airport now has direct, but not non-stop, flights to Denver
- 'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
- At least five incidents of guns on school campuses in the Coastal Bend this school year so far
- Corpus Christi program that serves people with special needs has equipment stolen
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.