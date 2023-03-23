Women's History Month: Highlighting a support group for women entrepreneurs

WE, or Women Entrepreneurs, is a networking group that aims to go above and beyond just supporting women entrepreneurs that also deal with juggling daily life.

BRYAN, Texas — As an entrepreneur, it can be challenging trying to stay consistently at the top of your game, but one networking group is looking to help more female entrepreneurs through the regular struggles of everyday life.

Enter WE for Women Entrepreneurs, a networking group meant to support and uplift women through their entrepreneurship journey.

WE member Jennifer Laatz explained the multitude of events they do for their members to grow their businesses. She also uses it as an opportunity to get to better know other women entrepreneurs in the Bryan-College Station area.

"It is a source of support, a lot of these women are mothers, they're going through different things in life," said Laatz. "Just to have someone understand what you're going through and can help you on that journey, that is what we is about."

In fact, Laatz is an entrepreneur too. So she understands very well what the struggles are firsthand as the owner of Stark Farms Equestrian center.

Laatz also shared WE's core values:

You're Not Crazy - People who refuse to follow their dreams are crazy.

There's Plenty of Pie - The group wants all women to succeed in their industry. Community over competition so all women look out for each other because everyone can succeed.

Come As You Are - Weather you're in sweatpants, dolled up, happy, sad, or disappointed they embrace and welcome women to WE events.

A Safe Place To Vent - They only give advice when asked, otherwise they just simply support. Women can share freely about their struggle along their entrepreneur journey without fear of it being shared, or them being shamed.

You Can Sit With Us - Weather you're just getting started, or are already in your industry, there are no cliques.

Don't Be A Villain - No cliques, drama, or nonsense. WE supports women supporting other women so that everyone can succeed. There is enough pie for everyone.