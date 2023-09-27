"This is the last time I'm giving a speech" | Waco Mayor Dillon Meek announces he will not run for reelection

Meek said during his State of the City address on Sept. 22 that he is not running for the office of mayor or any other office.

WACO, Texas — Current Waco Mayor Dillon Meek has announced he will not run for reelection.

During his State of the City address on Sept. 22, 2023, Meek stated that he is not running for the office of mayor, or any other office.

"This is the last time I'm giving a speech, I don't think that's a secret," Meek said. "I'm not running for this office or any other office. I really look forward to getting back into the private sector."

Meek was elected Mayor of Waco on Nov. 3, 2020. Before that, he served on the Waco City Council from 2015-2020, representing Council District IV.

"These two terms have been incredibly rewarding," said Meek, "The honor of a lifetime."

In addition to his time as Mayor and on the City Council, Meek has also served on the boards of Downtown Waco Farmer's Market, Unbound Waco, Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, City Center Waco, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, Greater Waco Sports Commission and Inspiracion.

"Some things I would do differently for sure in hindsight, but I'm so proud of the work we've accomplished," Meek said in the address, "I'm so proud of how we did it on the whole and I'm really thankful to have gotten to play a part in this."

Meek also discussed other topics about the City of Waco during the address, including the city's budget, economic development, tourism, police and fire and more. The full State of the City address can be found at this link.